Two traitors who were preparing missile attacks on the bases of the GUR special forces in Kharkiv region were sentenced to 15 years in prison

Two Russian FSB agents who were preparing targeted missile and bomb attacks on the locations of the Defense Forces, including the GUR, in Kharkiv region, were sentenced to 15 years in prison by a court. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

Thanks to the SBU evidence base, members of the FSB agent group operating in Kharkiv region received real prison terms. Two Russian agents were preparing targeted missile and bomb attacks by Russia on the locations of the Defense Forces in the region, - the statement said.

Details

Among the main targets of the enemy were the temporary bases of the Kraken special forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Hoping to establish the "necessary" coordinates, the perpetrators cycled around the regional center and its suburbs. During such trips, they paid special attention to the insignia of Ukrainian defenders and recorded their geolocation to "report" to the FSB.

SBU officers documented the intelligence activities of the Russian agents and in August 2023 detained them red-handed while they were investigating a potential target. Based on the SBU materials, the court sentenced the offenders to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

According to the investigation, the convicts are 19- and 21-year-old unemployed Kharkiv residents of the Saltovka residential area.

After the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, they were remotely recruited by a staff member of the 1st Service of the FSB Department of Counterintelligence Operations. The young men came to his attention through their pro-Kremlin comments on social media. Further communication with the two traitors took place through a pre-arranged anonymous chat in a messenger.

For cooperation with the aggressor, the Russian special service promised its agents a monetary reward. One of them also hoped for assistance from the occupiers to enter the FSB Academy in Russia.

Based on the evidence obtained, the court found both offenders guilty under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed by a group of persons under martial law).

