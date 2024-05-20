Two traitors who were preparing missile attacks on the bases of the GUR special forces in Kharkiv region were sentenced to 15 years in prison

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must "find a way" to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Two traitors who were preparing missile attacks on the bases of the GUR special forces in Kharkiv region were sentenced to 15 years in prison

Two traitors who were preparing missile attacks on the bases of the GUR special forces in Kharkiv region were sentenced to 15 years in prison

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17479 views

Two Russian FSB agents who were preparing missile and bomb attacks on Ukrainian military targets in Kharkiv region were sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason.

Two Russian FSB agents who were preparing targeted missile and bomb attacks on the locations of the Defense Forces, including the GUR, in Kharkiv region, were sentenced to 15 years in prison by a court. This was reported by the press service of the SBU, UNN reports .

Thanks to the SBU evidence base, members of the FSB agent group operating in Kharkiv region received real prison terms. Two Russian agents were preparing targeted missile and bomb attacks by Russia on the locations of the Defense Forces in the region,

- the statement said.

Details

Among the main targets of the enemy were the temporary bases of the Kraken special forces of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Hoping to establish the "necessary" coordinates, the perpetrators cycled around the regional center and its suburbs. During such trips, they paid special attention to the insignia of Ukrainian defenders and recorded their geolocation to "report" to the FSB.

SBU officers documented the intelligence activities of the Russian agents and in August 2023 detained them red-handed while they were investigating a potential target. Based on the SBU materials, the court sentenced the offenders to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Image

According to the investigation, the convicts are 19- and 21-year-old unemployed Kharkiv residents of the Saltovka residential area.

After the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, they were remotely recruited by a staff member of the 1st Service of the FSB Department of Counterintelligence Operations. The young men came to his attention through their pro-Kremlin comments on social media. Further communication with the two traitors took place through a pre-arranged anonymous chat in a messenger.

For cooperation with the aggressor, the Russian special service promised its agents a monetary reward. One of them also hoped for assistance from the occupiers to enter the FSB Academy in Russia.

Based on the evidence obtained, the court found both offenders guilty under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed by a group of persons under martial law).

Russian KABs were guided at Ukrainian positions near Kharkiv: adjusters detained
4/26/24, 12:59 PM

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising