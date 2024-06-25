Pre-trial restraint for Tyshchenko: prosecutors to request round-the-clock house arrest

The Office of the Prosecutor General has approved a motion to impose a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest on MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who was notified of suspicion in connection with the events in Dnipro. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The Prosecutor General served a notice of suspicion to a current member of the Ukrainian parliament on the fact of unlawful deprivation of liberty (part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on June 20, 2024, in Dnipro, a group of people, acting on the instructions of a people's deputy of Ukraine and by prior conspiracy, unlawfully deprived a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of his liberty using physical force and special means.

In doing so, they inflicted bodily harm on the victim and illegally detained him for a certain period of time.

"The Prosecutor General's Office has approved a motion to impose a preventive measure on the MP in the form of round-the-clock house arrest," the statement reads.

In addition, in connection with the above-mentioned events, another person who took an active part in the illegal actions was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 127, Part 2 of Art. 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The measures to identify other persons involved in the criminal offense are ongoing. The investigative actions are ongoing.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by the SBI.