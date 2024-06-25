$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Pre-trial restraint for Tyshchenko: prosecutors to request round-the-clock house arrest

Kyiv

 12773 views

The prosecutor's office will request round-the-clock house arrest for MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who was notified of suspicion in connection with the illegal deprivation of liberty of a former soldier in Dnipro.

Pre-trial restraint for Tyshchenko: prosecutors to request round-the-clock house arrest

The Office of the Prosecutor General has approved a motion to impose a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest on MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who was notified of suspicion in connection with the events in Dnipro. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office. 

The Prosecutor General served a notice of suspicion to a current member of the Ukrainian parliament on the fact of unlawful deprivation of liberty (part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on June 20, 2024, in Dnipro, a group of people, acting on the instructions of a people's deputy of Ukraine and by prior conspiracy, unlawfully deprived a former serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of his liberty using physical force and special means.

In doing so, they inflicted bodily harm on the victim and illegally detained him for a certain period of time.

"The Prosecutor General's Office has approved a motion to impose a preventive measure on the MP in the form of round-the-clock house arrest," the statement reads. 

In addition, in connection with the above-mentioned events, another person who took an active part in the illegal actions was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 127, Part 2 of Art. 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The measures to identify other persons involved in the criminal offense are ongoing. The investigative actions are ongoing.

 The pre-trial investigation is carried out by the SBI.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
