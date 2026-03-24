Powerful explosion at US refinery, residents ordered to shelter in place

A powerful explosion occurred at an oil refinery near the Texas coast on Monday, sending plumes of smoke into the air and forcing residents of nearby areas to shelter in place, officials said, according to UNN, citing AP.

Details

No one was injured in the explosion at the Valero refinery in Port Arthur, about 145 kilometers east of Houston, Mayor Charlotte M. Moses said. She urged residents of the western part of the city to stay indoors, stating that firefighters had arrived at the scene.

"Yes, there was an explosion, but we are fine; everything is fine," she said. "They are trying to put out the fire as quickly as possible."

Photos and videos posted online showed a large cloud of smoke and flames erupting from the refinery. Some residents reported hearing a loud explosion and seeing their windows shake.

"For your safety, please remain sheltered in place until emergency personnel give the 'all clear' signal," the City of Port Arthur administration posted on its Facebook page.

Texas State Representative Christian Manuel said in a social media post that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality had arrived at the refinery with air monitoring equipment and was working with local and state partners.

He urged residents of nearby homes to stay indoors.

"Please limit outdoor activity, keep windows and doors closed, and follow the instructions of local authorities," he said.

According to the NY Post, one resident from the scene told 12News that the entire area smelled of rotten eggs – an odor commonly associated with sulfur.

Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens suggested that the explosion might be related to a malfunction of a heating unit at the refinery, the publication reported.

As of Monday evening, there were no reports of injuries. A Valero Energy Corporation representative stated that all personnel at the refinery were safe.

Addition

The explosion occurred amid a sharp rise in gasoline prices, driven by uncertainty over global oil supplies due to the war with Iran.

According to Valero's website, the plant employs approximately 770 people and can process about 435,000 barrels of oil per day. The plant processes heavy sour crude oil into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.