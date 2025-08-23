Powerful explosion at a fuel and lubricants plant in Louisiana: population evacuation announced

A powerful explosion followed by a fire occurred at the Smitty's Supply fuel and lubricants plant in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana (USA). This was reported by ABC News, according to UNN.

Details

County authorities declared an evacuation of residents within a one-mile radius (over 1.6 km - ed.). Rescuers blocked traffic near the enterprise. According to local officials, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

Employees of the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Environmental Protection Agency are monitoring and assessing the situation, and drivers are asked to choose alternative routes. At the same time, local residents report oily rains, the smell of soot in the air, and tarry deposits on the streets.

We are closely monitoring this situation. Please follow the instructions of local officials. We pray for everyone's safety — said Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry.

For reference

Smitty's Supply produces and distributes lubricants, including motor oils. The plant employs about 400 people.

Recall

On August 12, a powerful explosion occurred at a steel plant in Pennsylvania, USA. At least two people died and ten were injured.

