August 22, 03:16 PM
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
August 22, 02:47 PM
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
August 22, 02:30 PM
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
August 22, 01:07 PM
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
August 22, 12:16 PM
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
August 22, 11:30 AM
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
August 22, 11:01 AM
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
August 22, 09:34 AM
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Powerful explosion at a fuel and lubricants plant in Louisiana: population evacuation announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

An explosion followed by a fire occurred at the Smitty's Supply plant in Louisiana. Local residents report oily rain and the smell of soot in the air.

Powerful explosion at a fuel and lubricants plant in Louisiana: population evacuation announced

A powerful explosion followed by a fire occurred at the Smitty's Supply fuel and lubricants plant in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana (USA). This was reported by ABC News, according to UNN.

Details

County authorities declared an evacuation of residents within a one-mile radius (over 1.6 km - ed.). Rescuers blocked traffic near the enterprise. According to local officials, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

Employees of the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and the Environmental Protection Agency are monitoring and assessing the situation, and drivers are asked to choose alternative routes. At the same time, local residents report oily rains, the smell of soot in the air, and tarry deposits on the streets.

We are closely monitoring this situation. Please follow the instructions of local officials. We pray for everyone's safety

— said Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry.

For reference

Smitty's Supply produces and distributes lubricants, including motor oils. The plant employs about 400 people.

Recall

On August 12, a powerful explosion occurred at a steel plant in Pennsylvania, USA. At least two people died and ten were injured.

Explosion at explosives factory in Brazil: nine dead13.08.25, 08:24 • 3391 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Louisiana
United States