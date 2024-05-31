Possible cooperation, war in Ukraine and Taiwan discussed: US and China hold diplomatic talks

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Possible cooperation, war in Ukraine and Taiwan discussed: US and China hold diplomatic talks

Possible cooperation, war in Ukraine and Taiwan discussed: US and China hold diplomatic talks

Kyiv  •  UNN

Washington and Beijing held high-level talks to ease tensions and discuss cooperation in areas of mutual interest, such as the fight against drugs. The parties also discussed differences over Taiwan, the war in Ukraine and other issues.

Washington and Beijing held high-level diplomatic talks to ease tensions and discuss ongoing work to maintain contacts between the military and develop cooperation. This is reported by Voice of America, reports UNN.

Details 

It is noted that on Thursday, May 30, a meeting was held between US Deputy Secretary of state Kurt Campbell and Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu.

The parties negotiated the need to maintain open communication channels to prevent miscalculations and unintended conflicts, especially during periods of tension.

US State Department comments on China's military exercises in the Taiwan Strait26.05.24, 01:59 • 30999 views

After a two-hour face-to-face conversation, us and Chinese officials met for a working lunch at the state Department. On the same day, negotiations with Ma Zhaoxu were continued by White House deputy national security adviser John finer.

Addition

On the same day, negotiations with Ma Zhaoxu were continued by White House Deputy National Security Adviser John finer. In addition, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan joined the talks. 

The parties discussed the current work on continuing contacts between the military and developing cooperation in areas where our interests coincide, such as the fight against drugs

- the White House said in a statement.

In addition, the diplomats discussed existing differences, in particular the situation around Taiwan and the war in Ukraine. 

Electronics and ammunition: Stoltenberg explains how China and DPRK help Russia in its war against Ukraine27.05.24, 14:20 • 17044 views

Finer reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. He stressed that the United States supports international law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. The parties also discussed Russia's war against Ukraine, challenges in the Middle East and efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula

- stated in the White House. 

Recall

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that The United States will continue to work with Beijing,including imposing sanctions to force it to stop supporting the Russian war in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
white-houseWhite House
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
beijingBeijing
south-china-seaSouth China Sea
north-koreaNorth Korea
taiwanTaiwan
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising