US State Department comments on China's military exercises in the Taiwan Strait

On May 25, the US State Department said it was "deeply concerned" about China's military exercises in the Taiwan Strait and called on Beijing to act with restraint. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said this at a briefing, UNN reports.

Using a normal, routine and democratic transition of power as a pretext for military provocations creates a risk of escalation and erodes long-standing norms that have maintained peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait for decades State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

The US issued this statement after China completed two days of military exercises around Taiwan, during which it simulated attacks with bombers and practiced boarding ships.

Beijing has not controlled the region since 1949, but considers it an integral part of its territory. The drills took place three days after the inauguration of Taiwan's new president, Lai Tsing-jeou. China has repeatedly called him a “dangerous separatist.” The authorities sharply criticized his inaugural speech, the South China Morning Post reported.

In his speech, Lai said that even if Taiwanese people give up their sovereignty, China will not give up the idea of annexing the island. He called on Beijing to stop its political and military intimidation of Taiwan.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense called the Chinese drills “a provocation that violates peace and stability in the region.” The statement said that Taiwan's naval, air and ground forces are on alert.

