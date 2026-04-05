Pope Leo XIV on Easter called for laying down arms and seeking peace through dialogue

Photo: AP

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday, during his first Easter Mass as pontiff, called for an end to wars and for choosing a peaceful path through dialogue in the Vatican, Associated Press reports, writes UNN.

Details

In his Urbi et Orbi address from the loggia of St. Peter's Basilica, the pontiff called on those who have weapons to lay them down, and on those who have the power to wage wars to choose peace. Leo XIV did not specifically name wars or conflicts, although he mentioned indifference to the deaths of thousands of people, the consequences of hatred and division, and the economic and social losses caused by wars.

Pope Leo XIV restored the traditional foot-washing ritual for priests on Maundy Thursday

During the sermon, the Pope emphasized the Easter message of hope and urged not to lose it in the face of violence, abuse, and the "idolatry of profit," which, he said, destroys the earth and people. He also announced a prayer vigil for peace, which will take place on April 11 in St. Peter's Basilica.

Vatican restored some traditions

Before about 50,000 faithful in St. Peter's Square, Leo XIV addressed the world in ten languages, including Arabic, Chinese, and Latin. He also restored several traditions that had been abandoned during Francis' pontificate, including the rite of washing the feet of priests on Maundy Thursday.

Photo: AP

In addition, the 70-year-old pontiff became the first Pope in decades to carry the wooden cross through all 14 Stations of the Cross on Good Friday.

Easter amid war in Jerusalem, Gaza, and Tehran

This year's Easter celebrations took place under restrictions and war in several regions. In Jerusalem, ceremonies at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre were shortened due to security restrictions and rocket attacks. In Gaza, the local Christian community celebrated Easter for the first time after the ceasefire. In Tehran, Armenian Christians also gathered for a festive service, despite daily airstrikes on the Iranian capital.

Pope Leo on Easter called on the world not to get used to war and to work for peace