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Pope Leo on Easter called on the world not to get used to war and to work for peace

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11970 views

The Pontiff urged the faithful not to give in to fear and criticized the war against Iran. During the mass, he baptized ten adults and addressed Donald Trump.

Pope Leo on Easter called on the world not to get used to war and to work for peace

Pope Leo, during the Easter Mass at St. Peter's Basilica, urged Catholics not to succumb to fear and not to tolerate wars in the world, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

During the evening service in the Vatican, the pontiff stated that distrust, fear, and war tear apart the bonds between people, nations, and states. He urged believers "not to allow themselves to be paralyzed" by the scale of current conflicts and to work for peace.

God rejects the prayers of leaders who unleash wars - Pope Leo XIV29.03.26, 15:49 • 6012 views

The Pope did not name specific wars in the sermon itself, but in recent weeks he has repeatedly publicly criticized the war against Iran. Earlier, Leo stated that God rejects the prayers of leaders who start wars, and this week he also directly appealed to US President Donald Trump to find a "way out" of the conflict.

Easter in the Vatican

The Easter Vigil Mass is one of the main events in the Catholic calendar. During the service, the Pope also baptized ten adults who converted to Catholicism. In his sermon, he urged believers to follow the example of saints who fought for justice, so that "the gifts of harmony and peace" could spread throughout the world.

On Sunday, Pope Leo is to lead the festive Mass in St. Peter's Square and deliver the traditional Easter blessing, during which the pontiff's main international addresses are usually heard in the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV restored the traditional foot-washing ritual for priests on Maundy Thursday02.04.26, 21:01 • 5404 views

Stepan Haftko

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