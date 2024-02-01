Politico: EU able to agree on €50 billion program for Ukraine thanks to compromise with Hungary

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 77467 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 119014 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123604 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165460 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165579 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268357 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176954 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166879 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148634 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238232 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101286 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 70744 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 43873 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 39809 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 52975 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268357 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238232 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223551 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 249000 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 235063 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 119014 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100672 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101096 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117575 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118196 views
Actual
Politico: EU able to agree on €50 billion program for Ukraine thanks to compromise with Hungary

Politico: EU able to agree on €50 billion program for Ukraine thanks to compromise with Hungary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25905 views

European leaders consider the concessions insignificant, as they avoided a scenario in which Orban would be able to veto funding for Ukraine every year.

Thanks to a compromise with Hungary, the EU leaders managed to unblock the latest aid package for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros. This was reported by Politico, UNN with reference to three European diplomats.

Details

According to the publication's sources, European leaders managed to convince Orban with three proposals.

In particular, he was offered the European Commission's annual report on the implementation of the aid package. In addition, there will be a debate at the level of leaders on the implementation of the package.

After Hungary's demands: the EU agreed to a possible revision of the EUR 50 billion program for Ukraine in two years - media01.02.24, 13:14 • 38744 views

Also, if necessary, in two years' time, the European Council will ask the European Commission to propose a revision of the new budget.

The publication emphasizes that European leaders consider these concessions insignificant, as they avoided a scenario in which Orban would be able to veto funding for Ukraine every year.

At the same time, diplomats explained that this would allow Orban to declare victory at home, saying that Hungary had achieved the inclusion of a revision of aid to Ukraine.

Addendum

The interlocutors explained that the agreement was reached after meetings with small groups of leaders. In particular, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, along with the leaders of France, Germany, and Italy, held a closed-door meeting with the Hungarian prime minister.

The meeting was then joined by other leaders, including Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo.

At the same time, several diplomats denied that other concessions had been made to Orbán. According to them, increased pressure from the leaders made it clear to Budapest that there is no alternative to providing money to Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine expects to receive 4.5 billion euros out of the 50 billion provided for in the EU budget for macro-financial support as early as March this year.  

An important decision supported by all 27 EU leaders: Zelenskyy thanks partners for €50 billion in aid to Ukraine01.02.24, 13:36 • 28945 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
mark-rutteMark Rutte
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-councilEuropean Council
european-unionEuropean Union
sharl-mishelCharles Michel
franceFrance
italyItaly
germanyGermany
netherlandsNetherlands
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
hungaryHungary
ursula-fon-der-liaienUrsula von der Leyen
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising