After Hungary's demands: the EU agreed to a possible revision of the EUR 50 billion program for Ukraine in two years - media

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107578 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115686 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158297 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161411 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259967 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175822 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166628 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148505 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231567 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113137 views

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 57382 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 64994 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 63673 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 42412 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 54870 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 259967 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231567 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217188 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242731 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 229174 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 107578 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 82691 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 87900 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114926 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115737 views
After Hungary's demands: the EU agreed to a possible revision of the EUR 50 billion program for Ukraine in two years - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38740 views

The EU has agreed that the European Council may propose to the European Commission to review the €50 billion support program for Ukraine in two years, if necessary.

According to today's agreement, the European Council, if necessary, will be able to propose to the European Commission in two years to revise the issue of the 50 billion euro support program for Ukraine. This was announced on Thursday by Radio Svoboda's Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak, UNN reports.

If necessary, after 2 years, the European Council will invite the Commission to make a proposal for revision. This is a review, not a veto

- Yozvyak wrote in X, adding the Hungarian flag to the message.

Addendum

Earlier, it was reported that Hungary had demanded an annual review accompanied by a "unanimous vote on funding", which, in the words of one diplomat, "in other words, would create an annual veto mechanism". In response to Hungary, representatives of other EU countries pointed out that an annual review would be a "workable compromise."

"There is a deal": European Council President announces agreement of all 27 EU countries on EUR 50 billion for Ukraine01.02.24, 12:29 • 119391 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-councilEuropean Council
european-unionEuropean Union
europeEurope
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising