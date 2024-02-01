After Hungary's demands: the EU agreed to a possible revision of the EUR 50 billion program for Ukraine in two years - media

According to today's agreement, the European Council, if necessary, will be able to propose to the European Commission in two years to revise the issue of the 50 billion euro support program for Ukraine. This was announced on Thursday by Radio Svoboda's Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak, UNN reports.

If necessary, after 2 years, the European Council will invite the Commission to make a proposal for revision. This is a review, not a veto - Yozvyak wrote in X, adding the Hungarian flag to the message.

Addendum

Earlier, it was reported that Hungary had demanded an annual review accompanied by a "unanimous vote on funding", which, in the words of one diplomat, "in other words, would create an annual veto mechanism". In response to Hungary, representatives of other EU countries pointed out that an annual review would be a "workable compromise."



