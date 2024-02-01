ukenru
An important decision supported by all 27 EU leaders: Zelenskyy thanks partners for €50 billion in aid to Ukraine

An important decision supported by all 27 EU leaders: Zelenskyy thanks partners for €50 billion in aid to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28942 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes that a €50 billion aid package will strengthen Ukraine's long-term economic and financial stability, which is no less important than military aid and sanctions pressure on russia.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of the European Union for supporting Ukraine and allocating a new aid package worth 50 billion euros. The head of state wrote about this on his page on the social network X, UNN reports .

Details

I am grateful to Charles Michel (President of the European Council - ed.) and the leaders of the EU member states for creating a financial instrument for Ukraine, the Ukraine Facility, with a volume of up to EUR 50 billion for 2024-2027

- the President emphasized.

The President emphasized that the decision was made by all 27 leaders and that it was very important. 

After Hungary's demands: the EU agreed to a possible revision of the EUR 50 billion program for Ukraine in two years - media01.02.24, 13:14 • 38740 views

It is very important that the decision was made by all 27 leaders. This once again proves the strong unity of the European Union

- the Head of State emphasized.

According to him, continued financial support from the EU will strengthen Ukraine's long-term economic and financial stability, which is no less important than military aid and sanctions pressure on russia.

Recall

European Council President Charles Michel said on February 1 that all 27 leaders of the European Union member states agreed on an additional package of support for Ukraine worth 50 billion euros within the EU budget.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Contact us about advertising