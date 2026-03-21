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Pokrovka in Sumy region is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian Federation's statements about its capture are fake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1378 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, refuted the occupiers' fakes about the capture of Pokrovka village. The settlement remains under the full control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Pokrovka in Sumy region is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian Federation's statements about its capture are fake

The village of Pokrovka in Sumy Oblast remains under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, despite previous statements by the Russian side about its alleged capture. This was reported by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to him, the information previously disseminated by Russian sources does not correspond to reality.

Pokrovka in Sumy region is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Russians previously lied that they had occupied the village

- Kovalenko reported.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized that such statements are part of the enemy's information operations aimed at creating panic and disorientation.

Russia attacked Naftogaz facilities in Poltava and Sumy regions20.03.26, 19:31 • 4186 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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