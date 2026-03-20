Russia attacked Naftogaz facilities in Poltava and Sumy regions

Tonight, Russia once again attacked Naftogaz Group facilities in Poltava and Sumy regions, causing destruction. This was reported by Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", as reported by UNN.

There is destruction. Thanks to the professional actions of the State Emergency Service and company specialists, the fire at one of the facilities was quickly extinguished. Equipment operation has been stopped, damage assessment is underway. - Koretsky noted.

According to him, at the time of the attack, personnel were in shelters.

There were no casualties. This year, the enemy has deliberately attacked the critical infrastructure of the Naftogaz Group more than 30 times. - Koretsky summarized.

Since 2022, Russians have attacked Naftogaz facilities 401 times, 229 of which were in 2025