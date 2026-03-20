Russia attacked Naftogaz facilities in Poltava and Sumy regions
Kyiv • UNN
The enemy damaged the infrastructure of the Naftogaz Group in two regions. The equipment has been shut down, fortunately, no personnel were injured, and the fire has already been extinguished.
Tonight, Russia once again attacked Naftogaz Group facilities in Poltava and Sumy regions, causing destruction. This was reported by Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", as reported by UNN.
There is destruction. Thanks to the professional actions of the State Emergency Service and company specialists, the fire at one of the facilities was quickly extinguished. Equipment operation has been stopped, damage assessment is underway.
According to him, at the time of the attack, personnel were in shelters.
There were no casualties. This year, the enemy has deliberately attacked the critical infrastructure of the Naftogaz Group more than 30 times.
Since 2022, Russians have attacked Naftogaz facilities 401 times, 229 of which were in 202517.02.26, 15:01 • 4591 view