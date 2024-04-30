Plus 1250 occupants and 22 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 468,720 people, 7307 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/30/24 were approximately:

personnel - about 468720 (+1250) people,

tanks - 7307 (+22) units,



armored combat vehicles - 14046 (+39) units,



artillery systems - 12011 (+26) units,



MLRS - 1053 (+2) units,



air defense systems - 779 (+1) units,



aircraft - 348 (+0) units,



helicopters - 325 (+0) units,



UAVs of operational and tactical level - 9531 (+3),



cruise missiles - 2126 (+2),



ships / boats - 26 (+0) units,



submarines - 1 (+0) units,



automotive equipment and tank trucks - 16142 (+33) units,



special equipment - 1977 (+3)



115 combat engagements registered in the frontline over the last day - General Staff