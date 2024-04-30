115 combat engagements registered in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

Over the last day, 115 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The enemy conducted most of the attacks in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 47 air strikes, fired 90 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged - the General Staff summarized.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas.

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 9 attacks near Berestove and Novosergiyivka in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Liman sector, 13 attacks by the enemy with the support of aviation were repelled in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Nevske and Serebryansky forestry in Luhansk region; Terny, Torske and south of Zarechne in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 33 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnekamianske, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka, Rozdolivka and Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 24 attacks in the areas of Arkhangelske, Novokalynove, Ocheretyno, Sokil, Solovyove, Semenivka, Orlivka and Netaylove in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions.

In the Novopavlivsk sector Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Heorhiivka and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 20 times.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 7 times near Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector , the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, over the past day, it made 3 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 5 areas of concentration of enemy personnel - the General Staff summarizes.

It is noted that more than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

