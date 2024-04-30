115 combat engagements registered in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87216 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108550 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151342 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155290 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251427 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174420 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165643 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148361 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226487 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37803 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35589 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69728 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37673 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63731 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251425 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226486 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212449 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238171 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224928 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87206 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63731 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69728 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113137 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114019 views
Actual
115 combat engagements registered in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

115 combat engagements registered in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17694 views

Over the past day, 115 combat engagements took place on the frontline, with the majority of attacks conducted by the enemy in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors, resulting in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure, despite the fact that Ukrainian troops repelled numerous attacks.

Over the last day, 115 combat engagements were registered in the frontline. The enemy conducted most of the attacks in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka sectors. This is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details 

In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 47 air strikes, fired 90 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries among the civilian population. Civilian infrastructure facilities were destroyed and damaged

- the General Staff summarized. 

The situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remains without significant changes.

On the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas.

It's too early to say that russia may open new front lines, especially in the north - Sinegubov29.04.24, 12:20 • 58009 views

In the Kupyansk sector, our troops repelled 9 attacks near Berestove and Novosergiyivka in Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka in Luhansk region.

In the Liman sector, 13 attacks by the enemy with the support of aviation were repelled in the areas of Tverdokhlibove, Nevske and Serebryansky forestry in Luhansk region; Terny, Torske and south of Zarechne in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, our troops repelled 33 attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnekamianske, Novyi, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Andriivka, Rozdolivka and Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 24 attacks in the areas of Arkhangelske, Novokalynove, Ocheretyno, Sokil, Solovyove, Semenivka, Orlivka and Netaylove in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to force our units out of their positions.

Pletenchuk: Return of control over Nestryga Island will improve quality of counter-sabotage measures29.04.24, 13:56 • 21340 views

In the Novopavlivsk sector Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Heorhiivka and Urozhayne in Donetsk region, where the enemy, supported by aviation, tried to break through the defense of our troops 20 times.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy, supported by aviation, attacked the positions of our defenders 7 times near Staromayorske, Donetsk region, and Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector , the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive our units from their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, over the past day, it made 3 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck at 5 areas of concentration of enemy personnel

- the General Staff summarizes. 

Addendum

It is noted that more than 110 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that desertion is flourishing in the armed forces of the southern military district of the occupying Russian army .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

Contact us about advertising