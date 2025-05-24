Play-off matches for a place in the UPL for the 2025/26 season: who and when will meet on the field

$41.500.00
President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.
10:54 AM • 6466 views

President Zelenskyy announced the second day of the exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format: 307 more Ukrainian defenders are home.

08:00 AM • 28255 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 06:14 AM • 28438 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 96130 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 96009 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 70218 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 80320 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 68807 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 53414 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 52398 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

Occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region again

07:54 AM • 18529 views

Crashed into a garden in Norway: police say Ukrainian watch officer of the ship fell asleep

08:07 AM • 15352 views

EU is considering disconnecting 20 banks from SWIFT and lowering the oil price cap in the 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Bloomberg

08:42 AM • 15136 views

In Kyiv, during a massive Russian attack, a man shot himself in the temple in a shelter - police

09:37 AM • 7484 views

Pentagon may downgrade status of Ukrainian department - Defense News

09:49 AM • 6424 views
Publications

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

08:00 AM • 28255 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 96130 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 180883 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 274611 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 355032 views
UNN Lite

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 15117 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 16151 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 21670 views

"Harry Potter" star Viktor Krum underwent emergency surgery

May 23, 03:23 PM • 29168 views

Messi's goal as a work of art: auction house to present unique AI project dedicated to legendary moment in football

May 23, 02:47 PM • 31521 views
Play-off matches for a place in the UPL for the 2025/26 season: who and when will meet on the field

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

Vorskla and Livyi Bereh will play relegation play-offs for a place in the UPL 2025/26 against Kudrivka and Metalist-1925. The first legs are on May 29, the second legs – on June 1.

Play-off matches for a place in the UPL for the 2025/26 season: who and when will meet on the field

Four teams will compete in the play-offs for the right to play in the next season of the Ukrainian Premier League: "Vorskla" and "Left Bank", which took 13th and 14th place in the Premier League, and two teams that finished third and fourth in the First League at the end of the season, writes UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Football Association.

Details

The dates of the UPL play-off matches are as follows

The first matches will take place on Thursday, May 29, according to the following schedule:

  • 4th team of UPL "Kudrivka" - 13th team of UPL "Vorskla";
    • 14th team "Left Bank" - 3rd team of UPL "Metalist-1925".

      The return matches are scheduled for Sunday, June 1, as follows:

      • "Vorskla" - "Kudrivka";
        •  "Metalist-1925" - "Left Bank".

          Addition

          Ingulets left the UPL after Chornomorets, and Vorskla and Livyi берег will play in the play-offs. Obolon defeated Livyi берег and remained in the UPL.

          Kyiv "Dynamo" ahead of schedule, one round before the finish, secured the gold medals of the champions of Ukraine.

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          Sports
          Ukrainian Premier League
          FC Dynamo Kyiv
          Ukraine
