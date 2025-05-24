Play-off matches for a place in the UPL for the 2025/26 season: who and when will meet on the field
Vorskla and Livyi Bereh will play relegation play-offs for a place in the UPL 2025/26 against Kudrivka and Metalist-1925. The first legs are on May 29, the second legs – on June 1.
Four teams will compete in the play-offs for the right to play in the next season of the Ukrainian Premier League: "Vorskla" and "Left Bank", which took 13th and 14th place in the Premier League, and two teams that finished third and fourth in the First League at the end of the season, writes UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Football Association.
Details
The dates of the UPL play-off matches are as follows
The first matches will take place on Thursday, May 29, according to the following schedule:
- 4th team of UPL "Kudrivka" - 13th team of UPL "Vorskla";
- 14th team "Left Bank" - 3rd team of UPL "Metalist-1925".
The return matches are scheduled for Sunday, June 1, as follows:
- "Vorskla" - "Kudrivka";
- "Metalist-1925" - "Left Bank".
Addition
Ingulets left the UPL after Chornomorets, and Vorskla and Livyi берег will play in the play-offs. Obolon defeated Livyi берег and remained in the UPL.
Kyiv "Dynamo" ahead of schedule, one round before the finish, secured the gold medals of the champions of Ukraine.