Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
03:49 PM • 2906 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
02:49 PM • 28953 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
02:30 PM • 15493 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
02:19 PM • 18557 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 36082 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
11:31 AM • 27098 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 46101 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 48539 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 90313 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
July 25, 08:28 AM • 48708 views
Trump's first Patriot air defense system battery has already arrived in Ukraine - The Telegraph
People's Deputy from "EU" Yuzhanina called for the preservation of amendments to bill No. 12414 regarding entry into housing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1320 views

People's Deputy Nina Yuzhanina insists on preserving the provisions of bill No. 12414, which restrict law enforcement officers from entering housing without a court order. She warns against expanding the powers of law enforcement officers, which could lead to abuses.

People's Deputy from "EU" Yuzhanina called for the preservation of amendments to bill No. 12414 regarding entry into housing

People's Deputy Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the "European Solidarity" political party, stated the need to preserve the provisions of bill No. 12414 in the part that concerns the entry of law enforcement officers into citizens' homes without a court order only in exceptional cases, UNN reports with reference to Facebook.

I understand that some people don't care about this, some people think it doesn't concern them. But this morning I received another message about searches of ordinary people who didn't even imagine that law enforcement officers could come to them at 6:20 in the morning.

- the activist notes.

It should be recalled that the bill No. 12414 adopted by the parliament established clear grounds and a list of crimes for which an investigator, inquirer or prosecutor can enter a dwelling without a court order — exclusively in situations of immediate threat to life, health, freedom or during the pursuit of persons for the most serious crimes (in particular, murder, torture, terrorism, rape, etc.).

However, a new version of Article 233 of the Criminal Procedure Code is currently being discussed, which significantly expands the powers of law enforcement officers. Instead of a limited list of articles of the Criminal Code, it is proposed to allow entry into a dwelling with "reasonable suspicion" of a grave or especially grave crime, including the risk of destruction of evidence. The decision will be made not by a judge, but by the investigator or prosecutor themselves — by a reasoned resolution.

Such a norm can create a wide field for abuse, bringing back the practice of "mask shows" and selective pressure.

"We are waiting for another option from lawyers, but in any case, we must submit either an alternative bill or keep the current version from 12414. Otherwise, everyone will be in trouble," the initiators of the appeal emphasize.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
