People's Deputy from "EU" Yuzhanina called for the preservation of amendments to bill No. 12414 regarding entry into housing

People's Deputy Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the "European Solidarity" political party, stated the need to preserve the provisions of bill No. 12414 in the part that concerns the entry of law enforcement officers into citizens' homes without a court order only in exceptional cases, UNN reports with reference to Facebook.

I understand that some people don't care about this, some people think it doesn't concern them. But this morning I received another message about searches of ordinary people who didn't even imagine that law enforcement officers could come to them at 6:20 in the morning. - the activist notes.

It should be recalled that the bill No. 12414 adopted by the parliament established clear grounds and a list of crimes for which an investigator, inquirer or prosecutor can enter a dwelling without a court order — exclusively in situations of immediate threat to life, health, freedom or during the pursuit of persons for the most serious crimes (in particular, murder, torture, terrorism, rape, etc.).

However, a new version of Article 233 of the Criminal Procedure Code is currently being discussed, which significantly expands the powers of law enforcement officers. Instead of a limited list of articles of the Criminal Code, it is proposed to allow entry into a dwelling with "reasonable suspicion" of a grave or especially grave crime, including the risk of destruction of evidence. The decision will be made not by a judge, but by the investigator or prosecutor themselves — by a reasoned resolution.

Such a norm can create a wide field for abuse, bringing back the practice of "mask shows" and selective pressure.

"We are waiting for another option from lawyers, but in any case, we must submit either an alternative bill or keep the current version from 12414. Otherwise, everyone will be in trouble," the initiators of the appeal emphasize.