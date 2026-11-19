The Pentagon’s chief strategist walked out of a meeting with European allies after rebuking Ukraine for carrying out strikes deep inside Russia, The Telegraph reports, UNN writes.

Details

At what the publication described as a "tense" meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) (in the "Ramstein" format) in Brussels on Tuesday, November 17, Deputy Pentagon Policy Chief Elbridge Colby criticized Ukraine for the attacks and said they had little military value.

After that, the American defense representative left the meeting early without hearing the Ukrainian defense minister’s classified briefing on the war.

German sources told The Telegraph that Colby’s behavior raised concerns that the "Trump administration has effectively sided with Russia against Ukraine and its supporters in Europe".

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham will co-chair a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin on Thursday, November 19, together with his French and German counterparts. The meeting will aim to strengthen Europe’s military support for Ukraine and its plans to rebuild the country after the war.

The United Kingdom has already announced that it is sending 1,000 long-range drones to Ukraine, despite Colby’s criticism of helping Ukrainians carry out strikes deep inside Russia.

A German source told The Telegraph that during Tuesday’s meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Colby criticized Ukraine for its deep strikes, arguing that they served no military purpose.

This statement bewildered German, British and other European officials at the meeting because they believed that deep strikes against Russia had been militarily effective and had destabilized Putin’s regime.

At a press conference after Tuesday’s talks, British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting defended Ukraine’s deep strikes, arguing that they had "helped weaken Putin’s war machine, buying time and saving lives".

UK Defence Secretary: Ukraine’s strikes deep inside Russia are exhausting the aggressor

A well-informed German source told The Telegraph: "Colby stated during the public part of the UDCG meeting that the US is opposed to deep strikes and sees no military benefit from striking deep inside Russia. Most participants were baffled by this comment".

"Colby left immediately after his statement; he did not even listen to the classified presentation by the [Ukrainian] defense minister [Yevheniy] Khmara, which clearly emphasized that the impact of deep strikes on Russia was an important component of the war effort and had and would have a huge impact".

The source was referring to Colby’s remarks at the meeting that, in Washington’s view, deep strikes "had not been effective in ending the war" and had not helped "blunt" Russia’s advance on the front line.

The German source said this seemed ironic, given that the US had relied on deep strikes in its troubled and chaotic war against Iran.

"How can the Americans carry out deep strikes [in Iran] and then criticize a country defending itself against an illegal attack using deep strikes?" they said.

A second source confirmed to The Telegraph that Colby left the meeting early. "He left when the press left," a source in the room told The Telegraph, adding that the US was instead represented until the end of the meeting by Matthew Whitaker, the US ambassador to NATO.

It was claimed that Colby had to leave to catch a flight from the nearest airport. After leaving the meeting, he held a press conference at around 5:00 p.m. local time in the atrium of NATO headquarters before heading to the airport.

German sources said they were "increasingly concerned that the US under Donald Trump is championing Russia’s positions during negotiations on Ukraine, despite being NATO’s de facto leader".

A German source said: "Colby clearly appeared to be more on Russia’s side than Ukraine’s, because focusing militarily only on the front line and medium-range strikes removes the key component that denies Russia operational-strategic success".

"In that room, the United States was the only country supporting Russia's position, rather than Ukraine and the rest of the coalition," the source said.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has already criticized Colby for his comments about Ukraine, calling them "stupid."

Pistorius called Ukraine’s long-range strikes against Russia legitimate

Trump's peace envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will join approximately 40 leaders for talks with the Coalition of the Willing on Thursday.

Kushner, the son-in-law of the U.S. president, said their discussions would focus on postwar security guarantees for Ukraine and a plan to rebuild its war-ravaged economy.

The meeting is expected to be one of the largest international events ever hosted by the office of the German chancellor.