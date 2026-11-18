Striking deep into the territory of the Russian Federation is exhausting the aggressor country. UK Defence Secretary John Healey said this during a press conference following the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format in Brussels, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, Ukrainian troops continue to demonstrate resilience and the ability to find unconventional solutions, despite the prolonged hostilities and the significant resources Russia is directing toward continuing the war.

As for the capability to strike deep into the territory, I have no doubt whatsoever that this has helped weaken Putin's war machine, saving time and people's lives - Strating said.

He added that the Russian army was suffering extremely heavy casualties, while the economic consequences of the aggression were increasingly affecting Russia itself.

Context

Deputy US Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby criticized Ukraine's strikes on Wildberries facilities in Russia and added: "in an exchange of long-range strikes, the advantage could very well end up on Moscow's side."

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius called criticism of Ukraine's long-range strikes on military facilities in Russia unwise.

The strike on the Crimean Bridge was intended to show Putin his weakness - The Times