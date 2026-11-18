German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius considers criticism of Ukraine’s long-range strikes on military facilities in Russian territory unwise. He said this at a press conference following the 37th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in the "Ramstein" format in Brussels, UNN reports.

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According to Pistorius, such attacks are legal, while international attention should instead be focused on Russian strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure.

Instead of criticizing this, we should rather criticize and talk about the terrorist strikes being carried out every night and every day against Ukraine’s civilian energy infrastructure and water and heating supply systems - the German defense minister said.

He added that this is a form of terrorism, "and we should talk about that, not about lawful and legitimate strikes on non-civilian targets in Russian territory."

We remind you

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby criticized Ukraine’s strikes on Wildberries facilities in the Russian Federation and added: "In an exchange of long-range strikes, the advantage could very well end up on Moscow’s side."

The strike on the Crimean Bridge was intended to show Putin his weakness - The Times