Pentagon: Biden administration will not have time to use “several billion dollars” from Ukraine aid package

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 52353 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148051 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127751 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135344 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134247 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171497 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110736 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164346 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104468 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113958 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130958 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129759 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 38618 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100017 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM • 102277 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148047 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171495 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164345 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192088 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181300 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129759 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130958 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142998 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134611 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151788 views
Pentagon: Biden administration will not have time to use “several billion dollars” from Ukraine aid package

Pentagon: Biden administration will not have time to use "several billion dollars" from Ukraine aid package

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29770 views

The Pentagon has confirmed that several billion dollars from the Ukraine aid package will remain unused until the end of Biden's term. The decision on these funds will be made by the new administration.

The administration of US President Joe Biden will not have time to use "several billion dollars" from the aid package allocated to Ukraine before the end of the current president's term. This was announced at a briefing by Deputy Pentagon Spokesperson Sabrina Singh, UNN reports.

Details

She was asked whether the Biden administration was concerned that "you're leaving a fairly significant amount of money undelivered to Ukraine in the form of weapons and several billion dollars" and whether Kyiv might still be able to get those weapons. 

As for Ukraine, as you mentioned, there will be several billion dollars left, and the new administration will decide what it will do with these remaining funds

- Singh said.

She emphasized that Ukraine has bipartisan support in Congress and "it is thanks to our efforts that we continue to be successful on the battlefield." 

And I think it is quite clear that the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group is more than just a common understanding. It is a common cause. And so the new administration will have to decide what it will do with the remaining authority, and what it will decide to do with what remains

- said the deputy Pentagon spokesperson.

At the same time, she expressed hope that the contact group on Ukraine's defense would continue its work.

Sabrina Singh added that, of course, support for Ukraine in the Congress remains strong.

Recall

The Biden administration plans to announce the final package of military aid to Ukraine worth about $500 million. By the end of Biden's term, Ukraine will have received 80-90% of the promised equipment.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
ukraineUkraine

