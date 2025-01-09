Pentagon: Biden administration will not have time to use “several billion dollars” from Ukraine aid package

The administration of US President Joe Biden will not have time to use "several billion dollars" from the aid package allocated to Ukraine before the end of the current president's term. This was announced at a briefing by Deputy Pentagon Spokesperson Sabrina Singh, UNN reports.

Details

She was asked whether the Biden administration was concerned that "you're leaving a fairly significant amount of money undelivered to Ukraine in the form of weapons and several billion dollars" and whether Kyiv might still be able to get those weapons.

As for Ukraine, as you mentioned, there will be several billion dollars left, and the new administration will decide what it will do with these remaining funds - Singh said.

She emphasized that Ukraine has bipartisan support in Congress and "it is thanks to our efforts that we continue to be successful on the battlefield."

And I think it is quite clear that the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group is more than just a common understanding. It is a common cause. And so the new administration will have to decide what it will do with the remaining authority, and what it will decide to do with what remains - said the deputy Pentagon spokesperson.

At the same time, she expressed hope that the contact group on Ukraine's defense would continue its work.

Sabrina Singh added that, of course, support for Ukraine in the Congress remains strong.

Recall

The Biden administration plans to announce the final package of military aid to Ukraine worth about $500 million. By the end of Biden's term, Ukraine will have received 80-90% of the promised equipment.