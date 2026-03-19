The Kremlin stated that peace talks are currently "on hold," but claimed that they would continue to negotiate with Kyiv on exchanges. This was reported by Russian "media," according to UNN.

Details

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, stated that there was a pause in the negotiation process between Moscow and Kyiv with Washington's mediation. The date and venue for the next round have not yet been determined, clarified Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

At the same time, Russian-Ukrainian contacts regarding prisoner exchanges continue. In early March, a prisoner exchange took place under the "500 for 500" formula. The Kremlin emphasizes that it intends to negotiate new exchanges.

Additionally

Grigoriy Tikhiy, spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, stated during a conversation with journalists that trilateral consultations between Ukraine, the United States, and Russia have been postponed, but not canceled.

Recall

On March 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that planned talks on ending the war in Ukraine, which were to take place in Turkey, had been postponed to another time.