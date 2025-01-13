Patrol police warns: who can hide in your car in winter

In winter, we urge drivers to check their cars before traveling. This was reported by the Kyiv Patrol Police, according to UNN.

Details

With the onset of cold weather, stray animals often look for cozy and warm places to hide. One of these shelters is cars. To avoid tragic accidents, drivers should follow a few simple rules.

Cats can hide in a variety of places: under the car body, in the engine compartment, under the wheel arches, or even in the exhaust pipe. Before starting the engine, it is important to make sure that there are no animals in any of these places.

To do this, it is recommended to tap on the hood, inspect possible hiding places, and listen to sounds from under the car. It is important to act carefully, as frightened animals can hide even deeper.

Such simple measures will help to save the lives of four-legged animals, which especially need our attention in winter.

Take care of yourself and the nature around you!

