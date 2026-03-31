Parts of five regions are without electricity due to Russian attacks; people were urged to conserve energy during the evening peak amid worsening weather

Parts of five regions are without electricity due to Russian attacks; no blackouts are expected, but there is a need for economical energy consumption in all regions during the evening hours due to worsening weather, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Enemy attacks

"The enemy continues attacks on objects of the Ukrainian energy system," Ukrenergo noted.

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure facilities, some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions temporarily remain without electricity supply - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Energy workers are working in an intensified mode to restore electricity supply to all subscribers as soon as possible. Restoration work continues around the clock.

Will there be schedules

No restrictions are predicted today - noted the Ministry of Energy.

According to Ukrenergo, electricity consumption has increased due to cloudy weather. "In the evening hours, there is a need for economical energy consumption in all regions. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Ukraine's energy recovery will cost over $90 billion - Shmyhal