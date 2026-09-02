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Part of the ex-minister’s relative’s apartment was forfeited to the state by a decision of the HACC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

The court ruled that 53.15% of the apartment in an upscale Kyiv residential complex was of unexplained origin. Its value of UAH 4.35 million will be recovered for the state.

Part of the ex-minister’s relative’s apartment was forfeited to the state by a decision of the HACC

The High Anti-Corruption Court partially upheld the claim filed by an SAPO prosecutor regarding an apartment that Vitalii Koval, the former Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, registered in the name of a relative. This was reported by the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, according to UNN.

"HACC finds part of an asset registered in the name of a former Minister’s relative unsubstantiated  On September 2, 2026, the HACC partially upheld the SAPO prosecutor’s claim to declare unsubstantiated part of an asset registered in the name of a relative of former Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine V. Koval," the post reads.

In particular, according to the SAPO, the court found 53.15% of the apartment, located in one of Kyiv’s upscale residential complexes, to be unsubstantiated and ordered the official to pay its value—UAH 4,353,176—into state revenue.

The court’s decision may be appealed within 30 days from the date the full text is prepared. 

Additionally

The apartment in question has an area of more than 170 square meters and is located in one of Kyiv’s upscale residential complexes. In 2021, the official’s relative acquired it as private property. The total value of the real estate was UAH 8.1 million.  Starting in 2023, the official listed the apartment in his declaration as his family’s place of residence and as an object rented by his wife. 

"The claim was based on the fact that the evidence collected confirms that the official and his family had been using this property much earlier than he indicated in his declaration. An analysis of the relative’s income and expenses established that she was partially unable to acquire this real estate using legitimate income. The version she put forward about receiving a loan of nearly UAH 5.5 million was refuted by the evidence obtained," the SAPO post says.

Reminder

Vitalii Koval was appointed Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food on September 5, 2024. Previously, he headed the Rivne Regional Administration for four years, and then the State Property Fund for nearly a year.

After Koval moved to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, Ivanna Smachylo took his place at the State Property Fund. As is known, they have longstanding ties. It was Koval who brought her to the Fund and formed his personnel reserve there from vetted and trusted individuals who had gone through the difficult experience of governing the region with him.

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergencies
Real estate
Vitaliy Koval
Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
Kyiv