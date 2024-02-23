Parliamentary Committee supports demobilization of conscripts with further deferral of mobilization for 12 months - MP
Kyiv • UNN
The Parliamentary Committee on National Security supported the demobilization of conscripts and the postponement of further mobilization for 12 months.
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence supported a draft law on the demobilization of conscripts with a provision for a 12-month delay from further mobilization, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said, according to UNN .
The National Security and Defense Committee supported the demobilization of conscripts with the addition of a provision from my alternative draft law on a 12-month postponement of further mobilization
On February 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the demobilization of conscripts.