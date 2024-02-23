Parliamentary Committee supports demobilization of conscripts with further deferral of mobilization for 12 months - MP

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence supported a draft law on the demobilization of conscripts with a provision for a 12-month delay from further mobilization, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said, according to UNN .

The National Security and Defense Committee supported the demobilization of conscripts with the addition of a provision from my alternative draft law on a 12-month postponement of further mobilization - Honcharenko wrote on social media.

On February 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the demobilization of conscripts.