In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 38748 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 149306 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 89809 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 320826 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 265080 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201325 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237217 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252982 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159094 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372457 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Parliamentary Committee supports demobilization of conscripts with further deferral of mobilization for 12 months - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28700 views

The Parliamentary Committee on National Security supported the demobilization of conscripts and the postponement of further mobilization for 12 months.

Parliamentary Committee supports demobilization of conscripts with further deferral of mobilization for 12 months - MP

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence  supported a draft law on the demobilization of conscripts with a provision for a 12-month delay from further mobilization, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said, according to UNN . 

 The National Security and Defense Committee supported the demobilization of conscripts with the addition of a provision from my alternative draft law on a 12-month postponement of further mobilization

- Honcharenko wrote on social media. 

On February 22, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the demobilization of conscripts. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
