PACE resolution on deported Ukrainian children is a step towards justice: Lubinets

The Ukrainian Ombudsman's Office commented on the PACE decision regarding Ukrainian children deported by Russia and Belarus. Dmytro Lubinets , the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, called the resolution adopted by the assembly "a step towards restoring justice and punishing the perpetrators," UNN reports.

This is a historic decision and historic statements! Our state has been working at the international level, including the Ombudsperson's Office, emphasizing that Russia is committing genocide against the Ukrainian people by deporting our children. The PACE resolution is a step towards restoring justice and punishing the perpetrators. - the Ombudsman wrote.

Details

Lubinets noted that Ukraine will not stop there. He assured that every deported and forcibly displaced child, every civilian illegally held by Russia, and every prisoner of war, and all our citizens must return home.

The Human Rights Ombudsman noted that the historic decision was made unanimously in PACE. He also noted that PACE, like Ukraine, emphasizes the need to return the abducted children to their homeland as soon as possible.

Recall

On January 25, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe unanimously adopted a resolution on the Situation of Ukrainian Children. It calls on Russia and Belarus to immediately stop the deportation and forced displacement of children, and for PACE member states to recognize the deportation of Ukrainian children by Russia as genocide.