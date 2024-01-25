Ukraine returns home two more children abducted by Russians during the occupation of Kherson region

Two more Ukrainian children, who were taken to Russia by the occupiers, have been returned home. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

I have good news. We managed to return children to two Ukrainian families. I am happy for the young people and their parents. - Prokudin said.

Details

Prokudin said that a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl came home. At the time of the occupation of the region, they lived in Krynky. After the liberation of the right bank, the Russians deported these children to the Krasnodar region.

Many services managed to return the children to the government-controlled territory and their families. In particular, Save Ukraine activists contributed to this return. Families are together again.

About 4 thousand foster children ended up in the TOT or deported to Russia

Recall

Ukraine managed to return 388 children from Russian captivity. However, more than 19 thousand Ukrainian children are still hostages of the Russian regime. This was stated by First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska at a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe dedicated to Ukrainian children.