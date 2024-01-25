Ukraine returns home two more children abducted by Russians during the occupation of Kherson region

ukenru
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 9253 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 107353 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115854 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 146898 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142378 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178994 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172723 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 287029 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178339 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167345 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Ukraine returns home two more children abducted by Russians during the occupation of Kherson region

Ukraine returns home two more children abducted by Russians during the occupation of Kherson region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26187 views

Two more Ukrainian children abducted by Russians during the occupation of Kherson region have returned home. About 19,000 Ukrainian children are still being held by the Russian regime.

Two more Ukrainian children, who were taken to Russia by the occupiers,  have been returned home. This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports.

I have good news. We managed to return children to two Ukrainian families. I am happy for the young people and their parents.

- Prokudin said.

Details

Prokudin said that a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl came home. At the time of the occupation of the region, they lived in Krynky. After the liberation of the right bank, the Russians deported these children to the Krasnodar region.

Many services managed to return the children to the government-controlled territory and their families. In particular, Save Ukraine activists contributed to this return. Families are together again.

About 4 thousand foster children ended up in the TOT or deported to Russia25.12.23, 15:38 • 24854 views

Recall

Ukraine managed to return 388 children from Russian captivity. However, more than 19 thousand Ukrainian children are still hostages of the Russian regime. This was stated by First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska at a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe dedicated to Ukrainian children.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies

