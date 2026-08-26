Over the past day, there were 203 clashes on the front, while the enemy actively used aircraft and UAVs — General Staff

Over the past day, August 25, there were 203 combat engagements along the front line. The enemy launched 81 air strikes, during which it dropped 270 guided aerial bombs. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

In addition, the invaders used 10,498 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,122 attacks on populated areas and the positions of Ukrainian troops.

The enemy shelled the populated areas of Korenok, Ulanove, Bachivsk, Romashkove, Iskryskivshchyna and Ryzhivka in Sumy region. In addition, the area around the populated locality of Tovstodubove came under an air strike.

The aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck three areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, five control points for unmanned aerial vehicles and two command-and-observation posts.

On the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk fronts, the Defense Forces stopped two enemy assaults over the past day. At the same time, the aggressor launched three air strikes using 12 guided aerial bombs and carried out 77 attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas, including seven using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanskyi front, Ukrainian units repelled eight enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance near Izbytske, Starytsia and Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, the enemy attacked twice near Kurylivka and Kivsharivka.

On the Lyman front, the occupiers attacked seven times near Lyman, as well as toward Shyikivka and Novoselivka.

On the Sloviansk front, the enemy carried out four assault operations near Dibrova and Kryva Luka, as well as toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, the occupiers attacked three times toward the populated locality of Yurkivka.

Twenty-four attacks were recorded on the Kostiantynivka front. The invaders launched assaults near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Dovha Balka, Rusynyi Yar and Ivanopillia.

The largest number of assault operations was recorded on the Pokrovsk front, where Ukrainian defenders stopped 36 attacks. The enemy advanced near Bilytske, Serhiivka and Molodetske, and also carried out assaults toward Svitle, Novyi Donbas, Hannivka, Shevchenko, Myrne, Vasylivka, Udačne, Biliakivka, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Hruzke and Chernihivka.

On the Oleksandrivka front, the invaders carried out four attacks toward the populated localities of Ternove, Oleksandrohrad and Krasnohirskе.

On the Huliaipole front, the occupiers attacked three times. The enemy attempted to advance toward Verkhniа Tersa, Bilohiria and Chervona Krynytsia.

On the Orikhiv front, the Defense Forces stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance toward Pavlivka.

On the Dnipro front, the enemy conducted no assault operations over the past day.

Over the past day, Russian invader casualties amounted to 1,450 personnel. In addition, seven tanks, 10 armored combat vehicles, 74 artillery systems, four multiple-launch rocket systems, one air defense system, nine ground robotic systems, 1,723 unmanned aerial vehicles, 533 vehicles and 10 units of the enemy's special equipment were disabled.

134 of the 162 drones launched by Russia at Ukraine neutralized overnight