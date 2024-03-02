Over the day, russia launched 9 missile strikes, 100 air attacks, and 161 salvo attacks

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 17704 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 57857 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 43867 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 213679 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191933 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177013 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 221790 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249403 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155222 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371660 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173374 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 63259 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 82442 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45727 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37978 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 16428 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 57857 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 213679 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 173392 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 191933 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 11739 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 20671 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21225 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 37986 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 45736 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Over the day, russia launched 9 missile strikes, 100 air attacks, and 161 salvo attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34986 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 82 combat engagements took place over the day, in which russia launched 9 missile strikes, 100 air strikes and fired 161 times at Ukrainian troops and settlements from multiple launch rocket systems.

Over the day, russia launched 9 missile strikes, 100 air attacks, and 161 salvo attacks

Over the day, 82 combat engagements took place. russia launched 9 missile and 100 air strikes. There were 161 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

Over the course of the day, 82 combat engagements took place, as a result of which the russians launched 9 missile and 100 air strikes, and fired 161 multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and localities.

Over the past day, populated areas in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions of Ukraine were subjected to air and artillery strikes. More than 140 settlements in these regions came under artillery fire.

The situation on the routes:

-         Northern and Polissia: no significant changes.

-         Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi: the enemy maintains military presence in the border areas.

-         Kupyansky: the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

-         Limansky: Defense forces repelled 14 attacks near Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka (Donetsk region) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk region).

-         Bakhmutsky: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 8 russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka (Donetsk region).

-         Avdiivka: Defense forces repelled 24 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomayske and Nevelske.

-         Novopavlivskyi: the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 30 times.

-         Orikhivskyi: the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

-         Kherson: the occupants did not attack.

Add

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also conducted strikes in 13 areas targeting enemy personnel. At the same time, missile troops destroyed one area of military equipment, 3 artillery pieces, 3 control points and 3 ammunition depots of the enemy.

Over the day, russia launched 3 missile strikes, 91 air attacks, and 142 salvo attacks01.03.24, 07:58 • 32544 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Dnipro
Donets
Avdiivka
Lyman, Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Thorns
Orlovka
Ukraine
Bakhmut
Luhansk
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Mykolaiv
Kherson
Sums
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90