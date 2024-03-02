Over the day, russia launched 9 missile strikes, 100 air attacks, and 161 salvo attacks

Over the day, 82 combat engagements took place. russia launched 9 missile and 100 air strikes. There were 161 attacks from multiple launch rocket systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Over the course of the day, 82 combat engagements took place, as a result of which the russians launched 9 missile and 100 air strikes, and fired 161 multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troop positions and localities.

Over the past day, populated areas in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions of Ukraine were subjected to air and artillery strikes. More than 140 settlements in these regions came under artillery fire.

The situation on the routes:

- Northern and Polissia: no significant changes.

- Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi: the enemy maintains military presence in the border areas.

- Kupyansky: the enemy did not conduct any assault operations.

- Limansky: Defense forces repelled 14 attacks near Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka (Donetsk region) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk region).

- Bakhmutsky: Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 8 russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka (Donetsk region).

- Avdiivka: Defense forces repelled 24 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomayske and Nevelske.

- Novopavlivskyi: the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 30 times.

- Orikhivskyi: the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

- Kherson: the occupants did not attack.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also conducted strikes in 13 areas targeting enemy personnel. At the same time, missile troops destroyed one area of military equipment, 3 artillery pieces, 3 control points and 3 ammunition depots of the enemy.

