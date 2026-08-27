Over the course of the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated another 1,400 Russians and hundreds of pieces of the occupiers’ equipment

The total combat losses of Russian troops in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to August 27, 2026, amount to approximately 1,482,150 personnel. Over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated another 1,400 Russian military personnel. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost 12,304 tanks, 25,237 armored combat vehicles, 48,694 artillery systems, 2,065 multiple launch rocket systems, and 1,590 air defense systems.

Additionally, 440 Russian aircraft, 354 helicopters, 2,404 ground robotic systems, and 483,367 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed. Russia's losses also include 5,052 cruise missiles, 35 ships and boats, and two submarines.

In addition, Russian forces have lost 140,248 vehicles and fuel tankers, as well as 4,602 pieces of special equipment.

Over the past day, Ukrainian troops destroyed four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 53 artillery systems, three multiple launch rocket systems, two air defense systems, 17 ground robotic systems, 1,762 UAVs, 494 vehicles, and 10 pieces of special equipment.

The General Staff noted that the data is being уточнено.

Russia has up to 17 converted S-400 launchers for strikes on Ukraine with RM-48U missiles