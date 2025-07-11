Over a quarter of battles on the front are in one direction: map from the General Staff

More than a quarter of the 214 battles on the front line yesterday took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Lyman and Novopavlivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on July 11, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 214 combat engagements were recorded yesterday - reported the General Staff.

The enemy launched three missile and 77 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 18 missiles and dropping 111 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 5539 shellings, 92 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 3822 kamikaze drones for destruction.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two UAV control points and another important object of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 21 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 15 air strikes, dropping 25 guided bombs, carried out 306 shellings, including five from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Zapadne and Zelene.

In the Kupiansk direction, five attacks by the occupiers took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions near Stepova Novoselivka, Zapadne and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 32 times. They tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Torske and towards Serebrianka and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks yesterday. Occupying units tried to push back our troops near Hryhorivka, Ivano-Dariivka, Verkhnokamianske and towards Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements were recorded, the aggressor tried to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar and in the direction of Predtechyne, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out eight attacks in the areas of the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Katerynivka, Yablunivka and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 59 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Myrny, Razyne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Muravka, Horikhove and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 30 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Tolstoy, Piddubne, Myrny, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole and Zelene Pole.

In the Huliaipole direction, the invaders carried out an attack in the area of Malynivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the aggressor made 11 unsuccessful attempts to attack the positions of our defenders.

In the Orikhiv direction, no combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses: Russian troops lost over a thousand soldiers and 14 cruise missiles in a day