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Over 150 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched almost 6,000 drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

The enemy used almost 6,000 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,611 shelling attacks. The greatest activity of the occupiers was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction.

Over 150 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched almost 6,000 drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 151 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 5927 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2611 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 45 air strikes – dropping 145 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5927 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2611 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy carried out 70 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, two of them using MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units three times in the areas of Starytsia, Vovchanski Khutory, and towards Okhrimivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked once in the area of Nova Kruhliakivka. 

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six assaults by the occupiers towards Drobysheve, Lyman, and in the area of the settlements of Serednie, Nadiia.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance three times in the areas of Zakitne, Riznykivka, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka. One enemy assault action is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor tried to improve his position once, attacking towards Kostiantynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 19 times today in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, and towards Illinivka, Sofiivka, Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka, and Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 51 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Nove Shakhove, Muravka, Horikhove, and towards Hryshyne, Filii, Novooleksandrivka. Two assault actions are ongoing.

Zelenskyy reveals Russia's losses of 89,000 military personnel since the beginning of the year31.03.26, 17:40 • 2322 views

According to preliminary estimates, 94 occupiers were eliminated and 30 were wounded in this direction today; a tank, ten units of automotive equipment were destroyed; 35 shelters, two UAV control points, and nine units of automotive transport were damaged. 179 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers attacked seven times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrad, Zelenyi Hai, Novomykolaivka, and towards Pryvillia, Novyi Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, 15 attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Huliaipole, Olenokostiantynivka, Myrny, Rivnopillia, and towards Zaliznychne. Three assault actions are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out one assault action towards Bilohrudyi Island.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Russia lost another 970 servicemen and over 2,200 drones in a day – General Staff31.03.26, 07:10 • 4376 views

Antonina Tumanova

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