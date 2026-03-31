Zelenskyy reveals Russia's losses of 89,000 military personnel since the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of 2026, Russia has lost about 89,000 military personnel. This refers to irretrievable losses – killed and seriously wounded. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

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According to the Head of State, these figures already exceed the pace of mobilization in the Russian Federation.

This is a very serious figure. They had a plan to mobilize 409,000 this year. They mobilized 20-22% as of March. That is, approximately 80,000. They lost more – noted Zelenskyy.

The President also drew attention to the change in tactics of Russian troops at the front.

We see more use of drones, but less manpower. This may indicate problems with training – he added.

According to Zelenskyy's assessment, such losses create additional pressure on the Russian army and its ability to conduct offensive operations.

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