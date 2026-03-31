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"They see no other way to stop Putin": Zelenskyy concerned about Trump's team seeing only one way to end the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2930 views

The President fears that Trump's team sees the end of the war only through the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The meeting of the Ukrainian delegation with ambassadors in Miami led to nothing.

"They see no other way to stop Putin": Zelenskyy concerned about Trump's team seeing only one way to end the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that US President Donald Trump and his team want to end the war, but he is "concerned that they see only one way to do it" - according to the Head of State, "they see no other way to stop Putin than by withdrawing Ukrainian troops from our territory," as he said in an interview with Axios, writes UNN.

Details

Amidst the US's full focus on Iran, "no progress is being observed in the peace process in Ukraine," the publication notes, citing Ukrainian officials.

A high-ranking Ukrainian delegation met with Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Miami ten days ago, "but it led to nothing," the publication writes.

Zelenskyy is "concerned that after the war with Iran ends, the Trump administration will renew pressure on Kyiv to agree to territorial concessions to end the war," the publication notes.

They want to end the war. I am concerned that they see only one way to do it. I am sure that President Trump and his team want to end the war. But why should we pay for it? We are not the aggressors. They see no other way to stop Putin than by withdrawing Ukrainian troops from our territory. I am concerned that no one truly appreciates the danger of such a decision for our security.

– Zelenskyy told Axios.

No signs of progress: Ukraine and Russia discussed a new format for troop withdrawal from Donbas in Geneva - NYT18.02.26, 23:27 • 13067 views

Julia Shramko

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