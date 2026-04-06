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Over 120 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy launched 5.9 thousand drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has used almost 6,000 kamikaze drones and launched 51 air strikes. The greatest activity of the occupiers was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction.

Over 120 combat engagements recorded at the front, enemy launched 5.9 thousand drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 121 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 5950 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2407 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 51 air strikes – dropping 162 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5950 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2407 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched 5 air strikes using 13 KABs, carried out 72 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, six of them using MLRS. Three combat engagements were recorded.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked our units' positions twice in the areas of Starytsia and towards Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked four times, in the area of Pishchane and towards Novoosinove.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four assaults by the occupiers, towards Lyman, Stavky, and Novoserhiivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times towards Rai-Oleksandrivka, Yampil, and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked three times in the areas of Pryvillia, Markove, and towards Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 17 times in the areas of the settlements of Stepanivka, Kleban-Byk Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Illinivka, Sofiivka, Kostiantynivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 25 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and Hryshyne. Two assault actions are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, 60 occupiers were eliminated and 26 were wounded; a UAV control point, an enemy shelter, and four units of automotive equipment were destroyed; 10 shelters, three cannons, and a UAV control point were damaged. 237 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers attacked 11 times in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Myrny, Kalynivske, Pryvillia, Verbove, Zlahoda, Oleksandrograf, and towards Lisne.

In the Huliaipole direction, seven attacks by the occupiers were recorded in the areas of the settlements of Olenokostiantynivka and towards Svyatopetrivka, Zaliznychne, Pryluky.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance near the settlement of Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy carried out four assault actions in the areas of the Antonivsky bridge and Bilohrudy island.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Over the past day, the occupiers lost 940 servicemen and almost 2,000 UAVs - General Staff06.04.26, 06:51 • 24943 views

Antonina Tumanova

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