Our common border should be a border of unity: Zelenskyy talks to Duda

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 98620 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111286 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141172 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138356 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176652 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171789 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283404 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178231 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167230 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148849 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 43181 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 31934 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 65142 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 33617 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 53019 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 98537 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283400 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 250928 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236036 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261307 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 53019 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141162 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106978 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106965 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123057 views
Actual
Our common border should be a border of unity: Zelenskyy talks to Duda

Our common border should be a border of unity: Zelenskyy talks to Duda

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38415 views

The interlocutors noted that cooperation between Ukraine and Poland is an important element of the common European home.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of Poland Andrzej Duda. According to the Presidential Administration, they talked about the common border, strengthening Ukrainian air defense, and Poland's accession to the declaration on security guarantees, UNN reports.

The Head of State expressed gratitude for the consistent and unwavering support of Ukraine by Poland as an unwavering ally of our country on its path to joining the EU and NATO.

"Our common border should be a true European border. A border of unity. There should be no borders between our peoples," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Poland's support for the historic decision of the European Union to open negotiations with Ukraine was emphasized.

The leaders also discussed how to ensure financial and political support for Ukraine from the EU.

The Presidents exchanged views in the context of the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington and the expected decisions of the Alliance.

The interlocutors noted that cooperation between Ukraine and Poland is an important element of the common European home.

"I am convinced that the future of Ukraine and Poland lies in unity, mutual support and mutually beneficial cooperation," the Head of State emphasized.

He also praised Poland's support for the Ukrainian peace formula and thanked for the decision to have a Polish representative participate in the next meeting of the leaders' advisers in Davos.

Zelensky will personally attend the World Economic Forum in Davos next week09.01.24, 18:35 • 26602 views

The Presidents of Ukraine and Poland discussed cooperation in the defense sector with a focus on the key needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed his counterpart about the recent massive Russian missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine, which led to the deaths of civilians and the destruction of civilian objects, and emphasized the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense to create a reliable air shield.

The Head of State separately raised the issue of Poland's accession to the Joint Declaration of the Group of Seven leaders on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrzej Duda also discussed the schedule of further bilateral contacts.

Zelenskyy talks to Romanian President: they agreed to start consultations on security guarantees09.01.24, 18:13 • 26514 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

Contact us about advertising