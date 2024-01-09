Our common border should be a border of unity: Zelenskyy talks to Duda

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of Poland Andrzej Duda. According to the Presidential Administration, they talked about the common border, strengthening Ukrainian air defense, and Poland's accession to the declaration on security guarantees, UNN reports.

The Head of State expressed gratitude for the consistent and unwavering support of Ukraine by Poland as an unwavering ally of our country on its path to joining the EU and NATO.

"Our common border should be a true European border. A border of unity. There should be no borders between our peoples," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized.

Poland's support for the historic decision of the European Union to open negotiations with Ukraine was emphasized.

The leaders also discussed how to ensure financial and political support for Ukraine from the EU.

The Presidents exchanged views in the context of the upcoming NATO Summit in Washington and the expected decisions of the Alliance.

The interlocutors noted that cooperation between Ukraine and Poland is an important element of the common European home.

"I am convinced that the future of Ukraine and Poland lies in unity, mutual support and mutually beneficial cooperation," the Head of State emphasized.

He also praised Poland's support for the Ukrainian peace formula and thanked for the decision to have a Polish representative participate in the next meeting of the leaders' advisers in Davos.

Zelensky will personally attend the World Economic Forum in Davos next week

The Presidents of Ukraine and Poland discussed cooperation in the defense sector with a focus on the key needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed his counterpart about the recent massive Russian missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine, which led to the deaths of civilians and the destruction of civilian objects, and emphasized the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense to create a reliable air shield.

The Head of State separately raised the issue of Poland's accession to the Joint Declaration of the Group of Seven leaders on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrzej Duda also discussed the schedule of further bilateral contacts.

