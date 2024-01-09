ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskyy talks to Romanian President: they agreed to start consultations on security guarantees

Zelenskyy talks to Romanian President: they agreed to start consultations on security guarantees

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26515 views

Zelenskyy and Iohannis discussed strategic achievements and the expansion of Ukrainian exports through Romania, as well as EU accession and defense cooperation.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

The Head of State emphasized that the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Romania announced last year was already being filled with concrete achievements. According to him, the export of Ukrainian products through Romania has increased from 2 million tons to over 3 million tons per month. The interlocutors discussed the possibility of further expanding the capacity of border crossing points to bring this figure to the target of 4 million tons.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the European Council's decision to start negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU. The Head of State thanked Romania for supporting this decision and willingness to share its experience in European integration.

The Romanian President praised Ukraine's legislation on national minorities.

Zelenskyy informed Klaus Johannis about the continuation of Russian air terror and the need to continue working with partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system.

They also discussed bilateral defense cooperation, including aspects of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

The two leaders agreed to start consultations on bilateral security guarantees within the framework of the Joint Declaration of the Group of Seven and Ukraine adopted in Vilnius.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

