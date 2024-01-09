Zelenskyy talks to Romanian President: they agreed to start consultations on security guarantees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

The Head of State emphasized that the strategic partnership between Ukraine and Romania announced last year was already being filled with concrete achievements. According to him, the export of Ukrainian products through Romania has increased from 2 million tons to over 3 million tons per month. The interlocutors discussed the possibility of further expanding the capacity of border crossing points to bring this figure to the target of 4 million tons.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of the European Council's decision to start negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU. The Head of State thanked Romania for supporting this decision and willingness to share its experience in European integration.

The Romanian President praised Ukraine's legislation on national minorities.

Zelenskyy informed Klaus Johannis about the continuation of Russian air terror and the need to continue working with partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense system.

They also discussed bilateral defense cooperation, including aspects of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

The two leaders agreed to start consultations on bilateral security guarantees within the framework of the Joint Declaration of the Group of Seven and Ukraine adopted in Vilnius.

