OP announces forum "Ukraine. The Year 2024" on February 25: Zelenskyy's press conference is scheduled

The Presidential Office has announced the forum "Ukraine. The Year 2024" forum on February 25, within the framework of which a press conference of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled, UNN writes.

On Sunday, February 25, the forum "Ukraine. Year 2024". Event format: panel discussions, press conference of the President of Ukraine - the OP said.

The main topics of the forum are as follows: achievement of Ukrainian goals in the war, development of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine, work of the Ukrainian defense industry, ensuring economic growth and integration of Ukraine into world markets, implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula, security guarantees for Ukraine and protection of the lives of our people.

On February 25, Zelenskyy will hold a large conference with government officials and the military