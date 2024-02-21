On February 25, Zelenskyy will hold a large conference with government officials and the military

On Sunday, February 25, a conference will be held, which will be attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the military and political leadership, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, representatives of ministries and law enforcement agencies. This was announced during a telethon by the presidential press secretary Serhiy Nikiforov, UNN reports.

"We are preparing something special for February 25. It will be a conference, an honest conversation about our way forward, about our path in 2024. All the top speakers from the government, the military and political leadership, the prime minister, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, the Security Service, the Defence Intelligence Service, the Ministry of Strategic Industries will be there. The First Lady will be there, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Presidential Office and, of course, the President himself," Nikiforov said.

He added that the conference will discuss "various aspects of Ukraine's future, the future of the army, the introduction of modern technologies, our integration into the EU and NATO, what has been done and what will be done, security guarantees, mental health, business support, etc.

"About many things. About all aspects of the country's life in the future. The President of Ukraine will take the floor at the end of this conference and hold his own press conference," Nikiforov said.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with the Servant of the People faction to discuss the frontline, the economy, partner assistance, and, accordingly, the tasks for the parliament and MPs in these areas.