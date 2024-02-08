One killed and seven wounded in Donetsk as a result of Russian shelling of Selydove, including a child

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 75680 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 118723 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 123380 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 165263 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165470 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 268147 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176922 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166872 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148631 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 238090 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 101063 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 69085 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 41945 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 38117 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 51468 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 268148 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 238090 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 223406 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248862 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234950 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 118724 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100598 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 101026 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117519 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 118142 views
One killed and seven wounded in Donetsk as a result of Russian shelling of Selydove, including a child

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26031 views

Russian shelling of Selidove in Donetsk region killed at least 1 person and wounded 7 others, including a child, after the town was shelled 7 times overnight.

On the night of February 8, the Russian military attacked Selydove, Donetsk region, seven times. At least one person was killed in the shelling. Seven more people were injured, including a child. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

At least 1 person was killed and 7 wounded in the night shelling of Selidove. Among the wounded is a child born in 2017

- Filashkin wrote on social media.

According to him, Russians fired seven times at the city. The shelling damaged 7 high-rise buildings, 3 private houses, 3 educational institutions and an administrative building. In addition, 8 cars were damaged.

"These are only the preliminary consequences. We are establishing the exact extent of the damage," said the head of the RMA.

Earlier UNN reported that on the night of February 8, Russian occupants fired missiles at the city of Selydove, Donetsk region. The enemy was shelling the city from 00:25 to 00:30. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
donetskDonetsk

