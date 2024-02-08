One killed and seven wounded in Donetsk as a result of Russian shelling of Selydove, including a child

On the night of February 8, the Russian military attacked Selydove, Donetsk region, seven times. At least one person was killed in the shelling. Seven more people were injured, including a child. This was reported on Thursday by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, UNN reports.

At least 1 person was killed and 7 wounded in the night shelling of Selidove. Among the wounded is a child born in 2017 - Filashkin wrote on social media.

According to him, Russians fired seven times at the city. The shelling damaged 7 high-rise buildings, 3 private houses, 3 educational institutions and an administrative building. In addition, 8 cars were damaged.

"These are only the preliminary consequences. We are establishing the exact extent of the damage," said the head of the RMA.

Earlier UNN reported that on the night of February 8, Russian occupants fired missiles at the city of Selydove, Donetsk region. The enemy was shelling the city from 00:25 to 00:30.