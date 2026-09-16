On September 22, SpaceX will attempt to launch Starship into orbit for the first time

The American company SpaceX will attempt to launch its Starship rocket system into orbit for the first time on Tuesday, September 22. Space.com reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The Starbase spaceport in South Texas will serve as the launch site for Starship's orbital launch at 3:15 p.m. Kyiv time.

The upcoming flight will be Starship's 14th overall. It was first launched in April 2023 and has already flown twice in 2026.

However, all 13 previous flights of the vehicle's 124-meter rocket system were suborbital, making the fourteenth flight a landmark event.

After reaching orbit, the next stage of Starship's development as a fully and rapidly reusable system may begin - SpaceX said.

During this mission, the company plans to launch 26 Starlink V3 satellites into orbit for the first time; they are capable of significantly increasing the speed and reliability of communications worldwide.

Starship is a reusable mega-rocket that the company is developing to help humanity colonize the Moon and Mars.

SpaceX retrieved Starship from the Indian Ocean a month after launch