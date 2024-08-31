Oleshchuk quoted Zaluzhnyi after he was dismissed from the post of Air Force commander
Mykola Oleshchuk published a quote from Valeriy Zaluzhny after the information about his dismissal from the post of Air Force Commander. President Zelensky dismissed Oleshchuk from this position.
Former Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk, after information about his dismissal appeared, published Zaluzhny's phrase in his Telegram channel, UNN reports .
Details
“No matter how difficult it is for us, we will certainly not be ashamed,” Oleshchuk wrote, pointing to the author of the phrase, former Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valeriy Zaluzhny.
Recall
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Mykola Oleshchuk from the post of Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
