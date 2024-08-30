Zelensky on Oleshchuk's dismissal: we must strengthen and take care of our soldiers

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 130503 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 135939 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 224127 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 166688 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161176 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146383 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 212290 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112746 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 199250 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105251 views

Popular news
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 107629 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 97320 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 42766 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 92289 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 61765 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 224130 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 212293 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 199252 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 225548 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 213156 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 61765 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 92289 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 155498 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154426 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158313 views
Zelensky on Oleshchuk's dismissal: we must strengthen and take care of our soldiers

Zelensky on Oleshchuk's dismissal: we must strengthen and take care of our soldiers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26271 views

The President of Ukraine has decided to replace the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, Mykola Oleshchuk. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to strengthen and protect the personnel.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had decided to replace the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk, emphasizing the need to strengthen and protect the personnel, UNN reports.

"Now is the time for conclusions. I decided to replace the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. I am immensely grateful to all our military pilots, engineers, soldiers of mobile firing groups and air defense units. Everyone who really fights for Ukraine - for the result. And this is also needed at the command level - we need to get stronger. And we must take care of people. Take care of the personnel. Take care of all our soldiers," Zelensky said.

Previously

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Mykola Oleshchuk from the post of Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Subsequently, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the appointment of Lieutenant General Anatoliy Kryvonozhko as acting commander of the Air Force.

Add

On August 29, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces officially confirmed the loss of an F-16 fighter jet and the death of the pilot while repelling a Russian missile attack. The aircraft shot down 4 cruise missiles but crashed while approaching the next target.

The General Staff added that a special commission of the Ministry of Defense has been appointed to investigate the causes of the crash and is working in the area of the plane's crash.

Recall

Ukrainian pilot Lieutenant Colonel Oleksiy Mes was killed when his F-16 fighter jet crashed on Monday, August 26. The Air Command "West" of the Ukrainian Air Force reported that the pilot was killed while repelling a Russian massive combined missile and air strike and destroyed three cruise missiles and one attack UAV.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

