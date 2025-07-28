Olenivka and many other examples of Russian atrocities: Zelenskyy sent a message on the day of remembrance for defenders killed in captivity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the Day of Mourning and Commemoration of Defenders of Ukraine, participants of volunteer formations, and civilians who were executed, tortured, or died in captivity, stated that "we remember, and we will not forgive," writes UNN.

Details

"On the night of July 28-29, 2022, Russia committed one of the most horrific war crimes, killing dozens of Ukrainian prisoners - 'Azov fighters' - in Olenivka. And unfortunately, there are many such examples of Russian atrocities," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

The President noted that today, for the first time in Ukraine, the Day of Mourning and Commemoration of Defenders of Ukraine, participants of volunteer formations, and civilians who were executed, tortured, or died in captivity is being observed.

"We remember. And we will not forgive," emphasized the President of Ukraine.

