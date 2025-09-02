$41.320.06
September 1, 06:36 PM
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideo
September 1, 03:53 PM
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
Exclusive
September 1, 02:20 PM
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
Exclusive
September 1, 11:39 AM
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
Exclusive
September 1, 09:15 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
Exclusive
September 1, 07:50 AM
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
Exclusive
September 1, 06:45 AM
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Oleksandr Zinchenko left Arsenal: where will the Ukrainian defender continue his career?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

Ukrainian defender Oleksandr Zinchenko has moved from London's Arsenal on loan to Nottingham Forest. The loan is for the remainder of the 2025/26 season without an obligatory purchase option.

Oleksandr Zinchenko left Arsenal: where will the Ukrainian defender continue his career?

Ukrainian defender of London's "Arsenal" Oleksandr Zinchenko has moved on loan to another English club, "Nottingham Forest". This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from "Nottingham" on the social network X.

Details

It is stated that Zinchenko's loan is until the end of the 2025/26 season, and the agreement does not include a clause on the mandatory purchase of the player.

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Oleksandr Zinchenko!

- the message says.

Last season, Zinchenko played 23 matches for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. Zinchenko's contract with Arsenal remains valid until the summer of 2026.

Recall

Dynamo Kyiv forward Vladyslav Vanat moved to Spanish "Girona" on a permanent basis.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports