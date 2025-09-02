Oleksandr Zinchenko left Arsenal: where will the Ukrainian defender continue his career?

Ukrainian defender of London's "Arsenal" Oleksandr Zinchenko has moved on loan to another English club, "Nottingham Forest". This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from "Nottingham" on the social network X.

It is stated that Zinchenko's loan is until the end of the 2025/26 season, and the agreement does not include a clause on the mandatory purchase of the player.

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Oleksandr Zinchenko! - the message says.

Last season, Zinchenko played 23 matches for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. Zinchenko's contract with Arsenal remains valid until the summer of 2026.

