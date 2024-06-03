Officially: Kylian Mbappe becomes a Real Madrid player
Kyiv • UNN
Kylian Mbappe has officially joined Real Madrid on a five-year contract after the Spanish club won its 15th Champions League title.
French footballer Kylian Mbappe has officially joined the Spanish team Real Madrid .
Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement under which he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons.
Add
On June 1, Real Madrid won their 15th Champions League Cup. On the day of the Champions League final, German footballer Toni Kroos played his last match for Real Madrid.