Officially: Kylian Mbappe becomes a Real Madrid player

French footballer Kylian Mbappe has officially joined the Spanish team Real Madrid .

Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement under which he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons. - said in the official statement of Real Madrid.

On June 1, Real Madrid won their 15th Champions League Cup. On the day of the Champions League final, German footballer Toni Kroos played his last match for Real Madrid.