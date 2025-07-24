$41.770.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Odesa's Pryvoz engulfed in flames after enemy attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 966 views

Pryvoz market in Odesa is on fire due to an enemy attack on the city. Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of Russian terror, trying to save a place iconic for Odesans.

The Pryvoz market is on fire in Odesa. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that the fire occurred as a result of an enemy attack on the city.

Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of Russian terror and trying to save from fire such a significant place for Odesa residents and every tourist

- the message says.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that Odesa's Pryvoz is not just a market, it is the true heart of Odesa region, where life is bustling, and the pulse of the city is felt.

Recall

Odesa was subjected to a massive attack by enemy drones on the night of Thursday, July 24. Local publics reported about "hell" in the city - in particular, there were allegedly hits on a high-rise building. A fire at the Pryvoz market was also reported.

Odesa Oblast Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper reported about the ignition of two floors in a residential high-rise building, the roof of a two-story building, trade pavilions, and a gas station.

Night attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service showed consequences of enemy drone strikes22.07.25, 07:13 • 3778 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

