Odesa's Pryvoz engulfed in flames after enemy attack

The Pryvoz market is on fire in Odesa. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is noted that the fire occurred as a result of an enemy attack on the city.

Rescuers are eliminating the consequences of Russian terror and trying to save from fire such a significant place for Odesa residents and every tourist - the message says.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that Odesa's Pryvoz is not just a market, it is the true heart of Odesa region, where life is bustling, and the pulse of the city is felt.

Recall

Odesa was subjected to a massive attack by enemy drones on the night of Thursday, July 24. Local publics reported about "hell" in the city - in particular, there were allegedly hits on a high-rise building. A fire at the Pryvoz market was also reported.

Odesa Oblast Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper reported about the ignition of two floors in a residential high-rise building, the roof of a two-story building, trade pavilions, and a gas station.

