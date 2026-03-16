Odesa region again attacked by Russian drones, there is damage in Chornomorsk

Odesa region suffered another massive drone attack by Russia, there is damage in Chornomorsk, civilian infrastructure was affected, reported on Monday the head of Odesa OVA Oleh Kiper on social networks, writes UNN.

The enemy again massively attacked Odesa region with attack drones. Air defense forces shot down most of the enemy targets, but damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded. In the city of Chornomorsk, as a result of the attack, the facade and glazing of a kindergarten, as well as adjacent high-rise buildings, were damaged. Fortunately, there were no casualties. - reported the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Kiper.

According to him, "special and communal services are working to eliminate the consequences."

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