Occupiers launched over 5,500 drones and conducted 152 assaults in a day - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 152 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy used 5567 kamikaze drones and carried out 2708 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 51 air strikes – dropping 160 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5567 kamikaze drones and carried out 2708 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the Defense Forces repelled 13 enemy assaults. In addition, the enemy carried out 94 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one using multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Starytsia, and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked six times near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Borivska Andriivka, Novoplatonivka, and Bohuslavka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked the positions of our defenders three times near Dibrova and Drobycheve. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance seven times in the areas of Yampil, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka, and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded today.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 16 times near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Kleban-Byk, Sofiivka, Ivanopillia, and towards Novopavlivka.

Since the beginning of the day, the Defense Forces have repelled 27 enemy assault actions in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of Toretske, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards the settlements of Novooleksandrivka and Svitle. Three combat engagements are not yet completed.

According to preliminary estimates, 44 occupiers were eliminated and 22 were wounded in this direction today; three units of automotive equipment and five units of special equipment were destroyed, and six units of automotive equipment were damaged. 147 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position 10 times, attacking in the areas of Oleksandrograf, Stepove, Novohryhorivka, Krasnohirske, and Zlahoda. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Air strikes with guided bombs hit the areas of Oleksiivka, Ivanivka, Pokrovske, and Oleksandrivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 16 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Varvarivka, Zelene, Svyatopetrivka, and Myrny. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Verkhnia Tersa, Vozdvyzhivska, Babashi, Danylivka, Zalyvne, Huliaipilske, and Dolynka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded. The enemy launched air strikes on the area of Orikhiv.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our defenders successfully repelled one enemy attack.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Syrskyi announced the failure of Russian offensive attempts with "meat assaults" - Russian losses in four days exceeded 6,000 occupiers